50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oberlin mayor-elect prepares to tackle town’s financial struggles

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Financial trouble in Oberlin - an audit of the town released this week includes sixteen pages of deficiencies, ranging from delinquent bills to inaccurate records of deposits made by water customers.

The latest audit of Oberlin’s finances shows the issues incoming mayor Larry Alexander will inherit when he takes office on Jan. 1. Yet he says he’s anxious to get started.

“I’ve been attending council meetings for the better part of a year now, to help prepare myself for what’s going on. We know we have some financial issues in the town that we have to address,” he said.

Some items identified in the audit relate back to 2019. The current administration says progress to correct deficiencies has been made and they hope it will continue with a new mayor in office.

Among the problems discovered, the report says the town has not followed cut off procedures with customers who don’t pay. On the flip side, the town sometimes pays its bills late resulting in late fees or penalties.

Alexander says he hopes to improve the situation involving the new water meters.

“We know that the system was broken for the month of November. So, the readings had to be done manually. So, there was some carry over between from month to month. I think that produced some very high water bills for some folks,” said Alexander.

The town also has failed to comply with the State Budget Act in a few ways including public notices and failure to make sure revenues are greater than expenditures.

Officials at the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office say they have seen some improvements in Oberlin. A spokesperson says once the new mayor is in place, they may use the audit findings to help Oberlin move forward.

You can find the full report below, or by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

Keeping our roads safe
Grandmother who lost grandson in drunk driving crash does her part to keep the roads safe
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Oberlin mayor-elect reacts to town audit
Oberlin audit
Keeping our roads safe
Keeping our roads safe