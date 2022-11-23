Murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 43-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of Second Degree Murder last month.

In 2019, Mitchell shot and killed 29-year-old Zac Burton of Baton Rouge and then later took part in burning Burton’s body.

KPLC’s Theresa Schmidt was in court today and will have more details in tonight’s newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.