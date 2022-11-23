50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian

Event scheduled for December 17th
Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his...
Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.
By Letitia Walker
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on crash on Highway 27 on October 5th.

On December 17, 2022, the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce plans to hold a memorial service to honor Methvin and dedicate the Newport Industries Room as the “Harry T. Methvin Memorial Room.” The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Read more about Methvin in our previous story: HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
All lanes on I-10 reopen after removal of 18-wheeler from water
Crime
Jennings couple accused of sexual abuse of juvenile
A $1 million arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Iowa man Nathaniel...
Murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Sulphur