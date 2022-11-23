Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on crash on Highway 27 on October 5th.

On December 17, 2022, the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce plans to hold a memorial service to honor Methvin and dedicate the Newport Industries Room as the “Harry T. Methvin Memorial Room.” The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Read more about Methvin in our previous story: HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.