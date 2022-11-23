50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La., Mo. AGs to depose Dr. Fauci Wednesday

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt say they will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, Nov. 23. in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech.

“We all deserve to know how involved Dr. Fauci was in the censorship of the American people during the COVID pandemic; tomorrow (Nov. 23), I hope to find out,” said Attorney General Landry. “And I will continue fighting for the truth as it relates to Big Government colluding with Big Tech to stifle free speech.

Louisiana and Missouri filed this landmark lawsuit in May of 2022 and have since uncovered troves of discovery showing that the federal government and the Biden Administration have worked with social media companies to censor speech on topics like COVID-19 and other issues.

A federal court granted Louisiana and Missouri’s request for depositions of top Biden Administration officials on October 21, 2022. The deposition of FBI agent Elvis Chan is scheduled for next week, and Louisiana and Missouri plan to continue to push for depositions of key Biden Administration officials.

Additionally, a magistrate judge in Virginia rejected former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s attempt to quash a subpoena in this case and transferred that dispute back to Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death

Latest News

Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26
Rain moves in Thanksgiving
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine today and a nice warmup
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2022
Rain moves in Thanksgiving
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Weather