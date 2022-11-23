Jennings couple accused of sexual abuse of juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lengthy investigation has resulted in two arrests regarding the sexual abuse of a minor. Jennings Police say the case stemmed from a child advocacy center interview earlier this year. The alleged victim says the abuse began when she was 13 years old, according to Chief Danny Semmes. Detectives believe it started as a forcible incident by Kyle Lakey, 25, with his wife, Keegan Miller, 22, present. Chief Semmes says a sexual relationship between the couple and victim continued until she was 15 years old and reported it. Investigators interviewed both adults and found enough probable cause to make the arrests. Lakey was booked Monday, Nov. 21, on counts of second-degree rape and sexual battery among other juvenile sex crime charges. Miller faces molestation, indecent behavior, and cruelty charges. Chief Semmes says the investigation is ongoing, and while there is no indication at this time that there are more victims, there is a possibility that more suspects were involved.

