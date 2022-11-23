FIRST ALERT: Our sunshine quickly leaves us Thursday with a threat of heavy downpours

First Alert Forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple rounds of rain between Thursday and Saturday are forecast to bring as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain to Southwest Louisiana through the weekend.

Our first rains of the day arrive by midday and afternoon on Thanksgiving Day with the heavier downpours set to arrive by afternoon and evening. While the severe weather threat is low, locally heavy downpours could leave some spots with a couple of inches of rain just tomorrow!

The rain takes a break late Thursday night through the first part of the day Friday, but an approaching front from the west will send another round of heavier rain back into the area by Thursday afternoon and evening. This rain will likely linger into the first half of Saturday before departing.

Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible across the area through Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side until the front arrives Friday night, so expect highs again in the 70s on Thanksgiving Day. Just don’t count on your outdoor plans being rain free, as rain chances increase sharply by the midday and afternoon hours.

Behind the front, temperatures drop a bit over the weekend with highs around 60 on Saturday and lows back in the 40s. We’ll again see some 70′s back in the forecast by Sunday and Monday. Another front is set to arrive by the middle of next week, sending rain chances back up again by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

