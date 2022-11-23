Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash.

Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night.

“Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant soccer coach Alex Kjellsten.

“As much as we can recognize that he is in a better place now, it’s hard to let go,” said James Thompson, a friend of Philip’s since fourth grade.

The couple of hundred people that joined together in support of the Holmwood teen is what many called a testament to who he was and how many people adored him.

“There will be an empty spot that will never be filled now that Philip is gone, but know that our trust is in the Lord and his resurrection, and so our faith will see us through this trying time,” said St. Louis principal Mia Touchet.

Authorities said Conner failed to stop at the intersection of Gauthier Road and Hwy 397, and he was struck by another vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, family, friends, and classmates joined together for a rosary to remember the teen.

One of Philip’s soccer coaches told us this tragedy will have a tremendous impact on their team.

“We are going to play in the honor of Phillip every time we step on the field. Everything that we do is going to be in his honor. He is not going to be forgotten. I know our kids are going to come together even stronger than this,” Alex Kjellsten said.

The community has started a petition to install reflectors on the stop signs at the intersection where the crash took place.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.