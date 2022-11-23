Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26

Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.

Troopers say their investigation shows that Catrina Leann Lejune, 39, of Oberlin was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado north along Hwy 26 when she crossed the centerline of the road striking a 2001 GMC pickup truck being driven by Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the road and the GMC to catch fire.

Thompson was properly restrained but received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lejeune received minor injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.