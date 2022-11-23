ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.

ASAP cites a “prolonged decrease in revenue” as the reason for the reduction in force. They indicate the workers’ last day will be January 20, 2023.

According to their filings, the food delivery company had a net loss of $73.5 million in the third quarter.

The company says more competition has led to lower order volumes; they also blame inflation and higher gas prices as factors in their financial performance.

For the nine months that ended September 30, 2022, revenue was $91.4 million, compared to $143.5 million for the nine months that ended September 30, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.