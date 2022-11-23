8-year-old boy killed in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile male was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to New Orleans police.

The NOPD says the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Second Street in the Hoffman Triangle area of New Orleans.

Police say they didn’t get any calls of gunshots, but they did get an 8-year-old being shot in his stomach. The boy was identified as Neon Arnold.

New Orleans EMS says Arnold was taken to a hospital, where he died.

In a press conference just before 1 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said it is unknown if the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted, or intentional. He said several people from inside the house were detained for questioning.

Details are limited at this time.

