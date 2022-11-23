50/50 Thursdays
2 men, teen cited for illegally killing La. Black Bear

Black Bear Paw
Black Bear Paw(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Information provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile on Nov. 21 for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.

Agents cited Justin A. Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert J. Salts II, 41, of Pearl River, for intentional concealment of wildlife. Agents also cited Salts II for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and his son for taking a Louisiana Black Bear during a closed season.

Agents obtained evidence about the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River. During the investigation, agents found a black bear skull in a creek near Cat Island Road and determined the bear was taken from Olano’s property.

CLICK HERE for more. WARNING: The full release contains graphic images of the carcass.

