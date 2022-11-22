50/50 Thursdays
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Luke Powers Road is closed after the Lake Charles Fire Department found an unknown substance on...
Luke Powers Road is closed after the Lake Charles Fire Department found an unknown substance on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion.(KMOV)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion.

The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene, Gremillion said.

The road sits east of Highway 3059.

7News has reached out to the Lake Charles Fire Department and will update with more information as it becomes available.

