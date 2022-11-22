SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022.

David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment.

Logan Reed Gauthier, 25, Sulphur: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Lashawn Maria Antoine, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Kaitlyn Hope McNiel, 24, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Jvaughn Jermaine Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Steven Wayne Sullivan, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Brandon David Wayne Poullard, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

