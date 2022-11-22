Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches.

Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.

Customers from noon until an hour after the mall closes may also see deputies wearing orange traffic vests during the evening to assist shoppers with things like finding their car, jump starts, changing flats, and walking employees and shoppers to their vehicles after dark.

The Sheriff’s Office will also have deputies assisting shoppers and conducting checks in the Southgate Shopping Center on Ryan Street and the shopping areas on Derek Drive.

