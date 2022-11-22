Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will take on rival Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan.

Kickoff time and broadcast network have not been decided yet.

The rivals last met in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The Falcons, behind new starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, jumped out to a 26-10 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game. However, the Saints, behind the efforts of starting quarterback Jameis Winston and star wide receiver Michael Thomas, stormed back to take a 27-26 lead with just 19 seconds remaining in the game.

The Falcons attempted a game-winning field goal following an unnecessary roughness penalty by Saints Pro-Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but the attempt was blocked by Saints defensive end Payton Turner.

The 16-point 4th quarter comeback was the largest 4th quarter comeback in New Orleans Saints history. Prior to the game, the Saints had a win-loss record of 0-208 when facing a deficit of at least 16 points in the 4th quarter.

The Saints are 26-26 all-time against the Falcons at home. Atlanta holds a 53-52 regular-season advantage in the all-time series, although New Orleans has won 22 of 32 meetings since 2006.

Both teams will be without significant members of their teams.

The Falcons recently placed four players on the injured reserve list, most notably star tight end Kyle Pitts, as well as defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, guard Jalen Mayfield, and cornerback Casey Hayward.

For the home team, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram, and defensive end Marcus Davenport were all still listed as questionable on the injury report Tuesday.

In last Sunday’s game, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton put up the best performance of his New Orleans career against the Los Angeles Rams, tossing touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave.

