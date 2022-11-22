50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients

Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition...
Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) recipients.(Pixabay)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) recipients.

The Department of Children and Family Services is urging recipients to monitor purchases and consider resetting PIN numbers.

The theft of benefits appears to be isolated in Sabine Parish, according to DCFS. The joint investigation between DCFS and law enforcement in the area is ongoing.

DCFS provided these precautionary measures for EBT cardholders during the holidays:

  • Strengthening the card’s Personal Identification Number (PIN).
  • Monitoring card activity using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app.
  • Being cautious when using the card, including checking out the card terminal for potential skimming equipment and shielding their PIN entry from view when making purchases.

Federal food assistance benefits are not reimbursable if stolen, so it is important for cardholders to take all reasonable steps to secure their cards, DCFS said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly afternoon with clouds and light sprinkles at times
Authorities make multiple arrests and seize $23,000 worth of illegal drugs
Authorities make multiple arrests and seize $23,000 worth of illegal drugs
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
A GoFund me account is set up to raise money for funeral expenses of Stephany Fong