50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing

Hospital bed
Hospital bed(KPTV)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s leading public health official says over half of the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future.

State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals could close. That would be 54% of the state’s total number of rural hospitals.

The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation’s poorest states.

Experts at the hearing say the crux of the problem facing Mississippi’s hospitals is that revenues have not kept pace with rising costs to provide care.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
jana elementary
3rd investigation finds no contamination at Missouri school
Faye Hudson forgoes sitting at the private kiosks to fill out her ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
LIVE RESULTS: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win