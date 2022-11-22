Longtime Calcasieu music educators receive first Distinguished Legacy Awards

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) has awarded its first Distinguished Legacy Awards to two McNeese State University graduates who have each devoted over 50 years to the music education field.

LMEA says the new award seeks to recognize a lifetime of achievement and distinguished service to the field of music education. It is to be awarded to individuals with 30 or more years of service who elevate character, advance professional interest, and otherwise promote the cause of music education in the State of Louisiana.

It was awarded at the 2022 LMEA Conference and All-State Band Ensemble on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Patrick Deaville

Patrick Deaville is a native of Jennings who earned a Master of Education degree at McNeese State University and served as principal trumpet and drum major for the University’s bands.

He began his tenure in music education in 1974 after serving in the 18th Airborne Corps of the U.S. Army. He would serve as band director for 20 years at Jefferson Davis and Calcasieu Parish public schools including Lake Arthur High School, Jennings High School, Lake Charles High School, LaGrange High School, and SJ Welsh Middle School.

In 1993, he began a 20-year administrative career as Assistant Principal at SJ Welsh Middle School and Sam Houston High School. Then in 2000, he was promoted to Music Supervisor for Calcasieu Parish.

He also served as editor of the Louisiana Musician, Chairman of the annual Professional Development Conference, and advisor to the LMEA Board of Directors.

Patrick Deaville was described by LMEA as an invaluable resource during decades of meaningful discussions, debates, and decisions. They say his greatest gift to the organization of educators has been his uncompromising commitment to integrity, loyalty, and excellence.

Bruce Lambert

Bruce Lambert is an Oakdale native who earned his master’s degree in music education at McNeese State University.

In 1972, Lambert began his over 35-year career as a high school and collegiate band director teaching students at Zwolle High School, Kinder High School, Sam Houston High School, and McNeese State University. He would later serve as the Instrumental Music Consultant for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Throughout his career, Lambert would serve as President of the District V Band Directors Association, the Louisiana Bandmasters Association, and the Louisiana Chapter of Phi Beta Mu (national honorary bandmasters’ fraternity). He also served for many years as Coordinator of the LBA All-Star Band.

Bruce Lambert was described by LMEA as someone who had a firm leadership style and a passionate focus on “doing what is right for our students.” They say he enabled a steady expansion of their organization and is credited as the principal architect of the organization’s modern organizational and financial superstructure.

