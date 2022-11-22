50/50 Thursdays
House fire displaces Iota family of 10

A family of 10 lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, November 18.
A family of 10 lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, November 18.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST
Iota, LA (KPLC) - A family of 10 lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, November 18.

Two individuals were home when the house caught on fire. A two-year-old child was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette with minor burns.

The Evangling, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene.

An Evangling firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Community members are hard at work donating to the family’s cause.

A GoFundMe link was created. To make a donation, CLICK HERE.

