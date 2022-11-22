A GoFund me account is set up to raise money for funeral expenses of Stephany Fong

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for her funeral expenses.

KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent.

The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Monday afternoon her car was raised from Bayou d’Inde where it had been submerged since close to the time she went missing. Her body was inside the car.

The Calcasieu Coroner’s office is investigating the cause of her death. At this point, Sheriff Tony Mancuso says there is no foul play suspected.

Sulphur Police have a traffic reconstruction officer who is investigating the crash. No information yet on why her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the bayou.

