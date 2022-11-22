50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

A GoFund me account is set up to raise money for funeral expenses of Stephany Fong

Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged in Bayou D'Inde near Beglis Parkway until Monday afternoon.(family)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for her funeral expenses.

KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent.

The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Monday afternoon her car was raised from Bayou d’Inde where it had been submerged since close to the time she went missing. Her body was inside the car.

The Calcasieu Coroner’s office is investigating the cause of her death. At this point, Sheriff Tony Mancuso says there is no foul play suspected.

Sulphur Police have a traffic reconstruction officer who is investigating the crash. No information yet on why her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the bayou.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

Holmwood teen dies in two-vehicle crash on Gauthier Rd.
KPLC 7 News at Noon
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s research
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s research