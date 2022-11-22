50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly afternoon with clouds and light sprinkles at times

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures will again remain on the chilly side throughout the entire day thanks to clouds and still a few sprinkles off and on at times through the afternoon. Highs today will average out in the middle 50s.

Clouds begin to decrease tonight and that will send temperatures down into the lower to middle 40s overnight with light winds.

Some sunshine finally returns Wednesday with highs tomorrow closer to 70 by afternoon! This warmer pattern will continue through Friday, but unfortunately rain is likely for most of Thanksgiving Day and Friday as well.

A front will approach the area with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday as a low pressure system develops along the coast ahead of this front. Expect some rain as early as Thursday morning with rain likely through the afternoon and evening as well. The good news is that severe weather isn’t likely, but we could have a few rumbles of thunder at times

The actual front won’t push through until later on Friday, so good rain chances will continue through much of the day Friday as well. Rain amounts between 1 and 2 inches are likely through early Saturday.

The weekend will bring slightly cooler temperatures with highs back into the lower 60s on Saturday with nighttime lows in the 40s. Warmer temperatures to start next week will be accompanied by another cold front expected by the middle part of the week.

