CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake.

Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of over $25,000 worth of copper wire on both occasions, CPSO said.

The suspect is described as a white male with a duck tattoo on his right forearm, CPSO said.

CPSO is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect responsible. If you have any information, call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

