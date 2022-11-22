CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise.

“My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run a red light,” driver Melissa Grady said.

Grady was going about her day until she was pulled over by a Calcasieu Parish deputy, but it was her lucky day as she was given a Thanksgiving turkey instead of a ticket.

“I almost wanted to cry,” Grady said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Five Star Quick Stop to pack their cruisers with frozen turkeys to giveaway to people pulled over for minor traffic violations throughout Calcasieu Parish.

“It gives us a chance to correct a little corrective action but not hurt them during the holidays and not have to spend money on a ticket or a violation,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

For 10 years, Five Star Quick Stop co-owner Caran Shaheen and her family have donated to the cause, making it a yearly tradition.

“We just want to give back to the community and the sheriff’s department was the best way to do it. Instead of getting a ticket, you get a turkey and it lightens the spirit of the holidays and everything else and helps out a lot of people in a lot of different situations,” Shaheen said.

Mancuso said it’s something the deputies enjoy doing each year and they always receive great reactions from the public.

“I was like okay, I didn’t know what to think at first because I thought you know he was just doing what officers do,” driver Christopher Richard said.

In total, deputies gave out more than 120 turkeys throughout Calcasieu Parish.

