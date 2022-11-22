50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Police Jury hosting ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ free event

Christmas at the courthouse
Christmas at the courthouse(Janet Smith)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is decking the halls in preparation for the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration, a free event that is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse.

A wide range of Christmas characters such as The Grinch, Cindy Lou, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on-site to spread the holiday spirit and to take photographs with residents of all ages.

There will be free popcorn, cotton candy, candy canes, soft drinks and hot chocolate served at the event.

At 5:30 p.m., the classic Christmas movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) will be played.

If there is inclement weather the event will be canceled on http://calcasieu.gov/ and on CPPJ social media platforms.

