Authorities make multiple arrests and seize $23,000 worth of illegal drugs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) and the CPSO ACT-Team made four arrests and seized approximately $23,000 worth of illegal drugs at a home on Aster St. in Lake Charles.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Aster St. after a two-month-long investigation on Nov. 17, 2022.

Elliot J. Allison, 55, and Jacquetta N. Brown, 35, were both arrested by authorities at the home.

Allison and Brown were both booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for:

Possession of a Schedule I drug (marijuana) with intent to distribute.

Possession of a Schedule I drug (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute.

Possession of a Schedule II drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute.

Possession of a Schedule II drug (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute.

Possession of a Schedule II drug (hydrocodone).

Operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Money laundering involving criminal proceeds.

Allison’s bond has been set at $312,000 and is also accused of 4 counts of distribution of a Schedule II drug.

Judge Kendrick Guidry has set Brown’s bond at $31,500.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they also learned that Allison is currently out on parole until July 2027 for firearm and drug-related charges while Brown is currently on probation until October 2024 for drug-related charges.

Additionally, deputies say two men were located at the home at the time of the search. They were both arrested as well and then released on misdemeanor summons, one for possession of a Schedule I drug and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the home, detectives say they seized:

1.2 pounds of powder cocaine.

17.22 grams of crack cocaine.

4 doses of hydrocodone.

2.2 pounds of marijuana.

36.96 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Equipment used to manufacture crack cocaine.

And $6,493.

The C.A.T. Team is a collaborative effort of local, state, and federal law enforcement officials for the purposes of tracking and stopping the trafficking of illegal substances in Calcasieu Parish.

