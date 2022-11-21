50/50 Thursdays
Vehicle discovered in Bayou d’Inde

Vehicle discovered in Bayou d'Inde
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso advised motorists that the eastbound on-ramp of I-10 at Beglis Parkway is closed in order for authorities to raise a sunken vehicle out of Bayou d’Inde.

Mancuso said that the department is uncertain if the vehicle belongs to Stephany Fong, who was reported missing on Saturday, November 19.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update with more when details become available.

