Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department.(Source: AP)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department.

Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said.

Toups’ Kajun Kitchen announced they will be closed until further notice due to the interior damage.

