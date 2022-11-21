Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department.

Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said.

Toups’ Kajun Kitchen announced they will be closed until further notice due to the interior damage.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.