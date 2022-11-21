50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022.

Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Violations of protective orders.

Brett Michael Dupre, 20, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; out of state detainer.

Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Violations of protective orders.

Adam Walker Manuel, 41, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Macy Rene Martinez, 37, Groves, Tx: Out of state detainer.

Lawrence Terry Darbonne, 58, Sulphur: Four counts aggravated assault with a firearm.

