50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus was arrested Monday (Nov. 21) morning, according to school officials. New Orleans police later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Karam Mohammed Alhatel.

In an email sent out to faculty, staff, and students Monday morning UNO President Dr. John Nicklow said that classes were canceled Monday when the former student allegedly came to campus last week and displayed “erratic and disruptive” behavior. Nicklow said that when it was reported to campus police, an investigation was launched. Campus police said that on the suspect’s social media accounts, they allegedly discovered photos and video of the suspect purchasing an assault style rifle

Nicklow said that campus police worked closely with the NOPD’s Third District, securing warrants for Terrorizing, Stalking, and Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School.

Original story

The president of UNO announced that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat.

UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.”

According to Nicklow, the UNO Department of Public Security has been conducting an investigation throughout the weekend in collaboration with its law enforcement partners.

If you see or hear anything suspicious on campus, please call UNO’s Department of Public Safety at (504) 280-6666.

Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school in connection with threats targeting the University of New Orleans, police said.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s research
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s research
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s research
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s research
Warmer temperatures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a Nice improvement in our weather for today
Longtime Calcasieu music educators receive first Distinguished Legacy Awards
Longtime Calcasieu music educators receive first Distinguished Legacy Awards