50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary

By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost.

Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans.

“Animals feel a whole lot more than people give them credit for 100%” Trahan said.

By turning a 22-acre farm into a place for healing, Michelle Trahan and her husband rescue wildlife like zebras and camels and give them a second chance.

With over 80 different animals and 90% of the animals being rescues, the Trahan’s open their home for anyone to experience emotional support from animals.

“The horses a lot of the times are learning to trust humans because maybe their training wasn’t so good or maybe they were alone for a little bit of time so a kid starts seeing ‘Oh this horse is okay with somebody coming into their life maybe I can be to’,” Trahan said.

She said it’s good to allow people to spend time with the animals and journey into healing together.

Family friend Jill Phillips is able to de-stress by coming to help the animals who need care.

“A load is just taken off of you when you are here. You know there’s no words that can describe it. Without them I just don’t know where I’d be,” Phillips said.

According to Lake Area counselor Joel Daugherty, there are plenty of benefits. He said these emotional support animals could especially help kids.

“When they have that animal there and are holding the animal or petting the animal it relaxes the child, it brings a sense of calmness, it’s a great way for kids to deal with the issues they’re dealing with,” Daugherty said.

For more information about Red Oak Farms you can contact them on the Red Oak Farms Facebook page.

The family asked that guests schedule appointments before arriving during the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff.
One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Tuesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big improvement in our weather for Tuesday
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, who was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, was recovered...
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
CPSO asks for publics help in press conference on missing woman
CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman