FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and rainy through early evening; finally warmer tomorrow

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A chilly light rain will continue overspreading across all of Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, keeping temperatures stuck in the 40s for the remainder of the day.

These showers will be light and only amount to one tenth to one quarter of an inch before coming to an end this evening. The result of another upper-level disturbance riding the southern branch of the very active jet stream pattern that’s been almost directly overhead now for the past several days.

We get a break in the rainy pattern for a couple of days beginning Tuesday. With the help of a little sunshine returning, high temperatures should finally break the 60-degree mark by tomorrow afternoon. Even warmer temperatures arrive for Wednesday with highs closer to 70 and again no rain.

By Thanksgiving Day, a front will approach and send rain chances back up again by afternoon and evening. This will be accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures for Friday and Saturday. If you have outdoor activities scheduled for Thursday, it may be best now to plan ahead for those to be moved indoors due to the rain.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

