50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSO asks for public’s help in press conference on missing woman

By Sudan Britton and Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend.

Stephany Fong, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m., CPSO said.

Fong went to work Friday at the L’Auberge Casino Resort and left around midnight.

It was determined by 10:00 p.m. Saturday night she went to the Wagin Cajun bar in Sulphur, and was seen leaving at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, CPSO said.

“She leaves alone, there’s nobody around her, and we believe she heads north on 27 and that’s when we lose her,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Her car, a white Toyota Rav4 with license plate 342DDV, has not been recorded on license plate readers since Sunday morning.

“There’s a pretty sophisticated LPR (License Plate Reader) system all over this country, not just in Calcasieu Parish,” Mancuso said. “Her vehicle has not hit any LPRs since she left there [Wagin Cajun].”

Fong’s cell phone is also showing no activity, CPSO said.

Aerial and patrol searches have been conducted. The violent crime unit is involved.

Foul play is expected, CPSO said.

“She did not show up for work yesterday for her shift which again is very concerning,” Mancuso said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help and are reaching out to businesses in the area that may be able to provide footage.

Anyone with information on Fong’s whereabouts is asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Darrell Guillory
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say
CPSO asks for publics help in press conference on missing woman
CPSO: Missing person update
CPSO News Conference
CPSO News Conference
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death