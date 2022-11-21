CPSO asks for public’s help in press conference on missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend.

Stephany Fong, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m., CPSO said.

Fong went to work Friday at the L’Auberge Casino Resort and left around midnight.

It was determined by 10:00 p.m. Saturday night she went to the Wagin Cajun bar in Sulphur, and was seen leaving at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, CPSO said.

“She leaves alone, there’s nobody around her, and we believe she heads north on 27 and that’s when we lose her,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Her car, a white Toyota Rav4 with license plate 342DDV, has not been recorded on license plate readers since Sunday morning.

“There’s a pretty sophisticated LPR (License Plate Reader) system all over this country, not just in Calcasieu Parish,” Mancuso said. “Her vehicle has not hit any LPRs since she left there [Wagin Cajun].”

Fong’s cell phone is also showing no activity, CPSO said.

Aerial and patrol searches have been conducted. The violent crime unit is involved.

Foul play is expected, CPSO said.

“She did not show up for work yesterday for her shift which again is very concerning,” Mancuso said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help and are reaching out to businesses in the area that may be able to provide footage.

Anyone with information on Fong’s whereabouts is asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.