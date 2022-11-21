50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive

Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP...
Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help.

ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.

Starting today, Monday, Nov. 21, items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating restaurant until Christmas week during their regular business hours. ASAP will then deliver all the collected food items to a local food bank.

ASAP has partnered with these Lake Charles-area restaurants for the month-long drive:

  • Maplewood Burgers (4453 Nelson Road, Lake Charles)
  • Crust Pizza Co (3479 Nelson Road, Lake Charles)
  • The M Bar Sports Bar & Grill (3231 Kirkman St., Lake Charles)
  • Maplewood Burgers (1355 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy Suite 115, Moss Bluff)
  • Maplewood Burgers (4124 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur)

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and milk (shelf-stable, evaporated and dry).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according...
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and rainy through early evening; finally warmer tomorrow
The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Darrell Guillory
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say