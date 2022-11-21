ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help.

ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.

Starting today, Monday, Nov. 21, items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating restaurant until Christmas week during their regular business hours. ASAP will then deliver all the collected food items to a local food bank.

ASAP has partnered with these Lake Charles-area restaurants for the month-long drive:

Maplewood Burgers (4453 Nelson Road, Lake Charles)

Crust Pizza Co (3479 Nelson Road, Lake Charles)

The M Bar Sports Bar & Grill (3231 Kirkman St., Lake Charles)

Maplewood Burgers (1355 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy Suite 115, Moss Bluff)

Maplewood Burgers (4124 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur)

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and milk (shelf-stable, evaporated and dry).

