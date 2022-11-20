50/50 Thursdays
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

A screenshot from Derrick Kittling shooting incident.
A screenshot from Derrick Kittling shooting incident.(KALB / LSP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria back on Nov. 6, which involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45.

During the press conference, LSP aired video footage of the altercation from different angles. That can be viewed below. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

Louisiana State Police said on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 2:15 pm, they were asked to investigate the shooting.

LSP said their preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:30 p.m. on November 6, an RPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue in Alexandria.  During the course of the traffic stop, a physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and Kittling, during which Kittling gained control of the deputy’s taser. As the struggle ensued, the deputy discharged his duty weapon, striking Kittling.  Kittling was transported to a local hospital for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

LSP said that based on the information that they have received, the reason Kittling was pulled over in the first place was due to a “violation with his window tint and modified exhaust.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal at https://lastatepolice.evidence.com/.../11-6-22_rapides.... In addition to the above link, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm... or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

