Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week.

Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.

The around 350 baskets delivered provided everything they need to prepare a delicious holiday meal.

“There’s a lot of people in our area wo don’t have someone looking in on them or taking care of them or even saying happy Thanksgiving or merry Christmas so it’s very important to us that we bring that kind of spirit of the holidays to our fellow community members here in southwest Louisiana,” Phillips 66 Communications Specialist Elizabeth Eustis said.

It’s been more than two years since volunteers have been able to deliver meals in person due to COVID and the hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.