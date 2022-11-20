50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week.

Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.

The around 350 baskets delivered provided everything they need to prepare a delicious holiday meal.

“There’s a lot of people in our area wo don’t have someone looking in on them or taking care of them or even saying happy Thanksgiving or merry Christmas so it’s very important to us that we bring that kind of spirit of the holidays to our fellow community members here in southwest Louisiana,” Phillips 66 Communications Specialist Elizabeth Eustis said.

It’s been more than two years since volunteers have been able to deliver meals in person due to COVID and the hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better weather Sunday, rain returns by Monday
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes new and active members with Fish Fry