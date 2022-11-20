50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022.

Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer.

Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Larry James Galentine, 62, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Tajalee Zahkiah Williams, 29, Brenham, Tx: Contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); domestic abuse battery.

