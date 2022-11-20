50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Cowboys end their 2022 Season with a three-win streak

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -15 seniors honored before kickoff as those Cowboys were looking to finish out their careers on a high note.

The Cardinals got on the board first though with Nick Vockley handing off to Khalan Griffin for the quick score 7-0 Lamar. Cowboys driving though...trying to answer... Ryan Roberts gets the ball into the hands of Deonta McMahon who takes it down the sidelines over 70 yards as he’d take it all...the...way...McNeese ties it up at 7 a piece.

Later in the second quarter guess what he’d do it again...McMahon would finish the half with 8 carries...get ready for this...195 yards and 2 touchdowns as the cowboys lead 21-17 at the half.

The Cowboys got their fourth win of the season, with a final score of 24-20.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Latest News

LSU running back Noah Cain (21)
No. 6 LSU easily handles UAB in home finale
LAMAR AT MCNEESE
MCNEESE VS LAMAR
The McNeese Cowboys (3-7) are back in action as they host the Lamar Cardinals (1-9) in the...
McNeese Cowboys host Lamar Cardinals in final game of 2022 season
Touchdown Live Week 12: Part 2
Touchdown Live Week 12: Part 2