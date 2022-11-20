50/50 Thursdays
Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning in Vinton and is being accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries, according to the Vinton Police Department.(Pixabay)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took them into custody, Vinton Police said.

The juvenile was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, Vinton Police said.

