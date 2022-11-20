50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers around Monday and warmer this week

By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More wet weather appears on the way to start the work week. As we head into Monday, an upper-level disturbance will move through the area. This will bring another round of showers to SW Louisiana. It appears some lighter showers may begin as early as during the morning hours, though low level dry air may initially make it hard for some of it to reach the ground. Then it looks like some steadier activity arrives after midday and should hang around into the afternoon. By the evening, we begin to dry out. While Monday does not look to be as gloomy and wet as Saturday, cloud cover and rain will make it a chilly day with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Some showers will be around Monday afternoon
Some showers will be around Monday afternoon(KPLC)

For those of us that are tired of chilly weather, there’s some good news! By Tuesday that rain moves out and we’ll have clearing skies to send temperatures around 60 degrees for highs. Wednesday looks even better with temperatures that could touch the mid 60′s during the afternoon. But while Thanksgiving looks (relatively) warm as well, that looks to be when the next chance for rain arrives. That’s when the next cold front will begin to push through the area. Currently it seems the timing of any showers/storms would be during the afternoon hours and pushing out during the evening, though there’s still some time for the timing of the rain to bounce around. So it looks like activities for Turkey Day may be better suited to be indoors, especially during the afternoon and evening. Of course we’ll keep tracking it if anything changes.

Our next rain chance unfortunately looks to arrive during the afternoon on Thanksgiving ahead...
Our next rain chance unfortunately looks to arrive during the afternoon on Thanksgiving ahead of a cold front.(KPLC)

- Max Lagano

