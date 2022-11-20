50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles.

The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a water main break on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Water sampling and testing is complete and the Louisiana Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Program standards have been successfully met, according to the City of Lake Charles.

