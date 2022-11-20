Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of southwest Louisiana hosted a fish fry at their office in Lake Charles as a way to give back to their community and provide information for anyone who is interested in enrolling as a “Big” or “Little” in their program.

Families and friends also had the chance to grab some food and enjoy a variety of games and music.

”Let’s do something for the “Littles” that are waiting, let’s invite people in the community, our potential “Bigs” in the community and show them what we’re about that we’re here and to also give back to the community,” Enrollment Specialist Aneisia Johnwell said.

Johnwell said their office just reopened after damage from Hurricane Laura and they’re excited to welcome new members to their program.

