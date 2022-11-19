Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco

(Gray News) - Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans for the Eras Tour ticket fiasco.

“We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” the company said in a blog post.

Friday Swift expressed her frustrations with Ticketmaster on her Instagram story. The singer said the company assured her and her team they could handle the high demand.

Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale for the tour, which was scheduled for Friday, because of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

More than 2 million of tickets were sold in a single day during the pre-sale, but many fans were stuck in a queue for several hours and the company’s website eventually crashed.

In the blog post, Ticketmaster offered explanations for the difficulties, citing unprecedented traffic that was four times higher than their previous peak and a move to slow down sales in order to stabilize the system.

Currently, the company is “working to shore up our tech for the new bar that has been set.” They said any further updates will be shared accordingly.

Overall, Ticketmaster reported about 2.4 million tickets have been sold through their pre-sale and other related vendors.

The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

