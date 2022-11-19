TDL: Regional round of playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The regional round of the playoffs is here, and there still is a good amount of SWLA schools in the action.

The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each.

Local pairings

Division I (Non-Select)

Division II (Non-Select)

#17 Abbeville @ #1 Iowa



#25 Jennings @ #9 Leesville



#28 Breaux Bridge @ #12 Iota

Division III (Non-Select)

#9 Rosepine @ #25 Westlake

Division IV (Non-Select)

#9 Welsh @ #8 Oak Grove



#12 Oakdale @ #5 Haynesville



#13 Oberlin @ #4 Basile



#14 Grand Lake @ #3 Mangham

Division I (Select)

Division II (Select)

#9 St. Louis Catholic @ #8 Madison Prep

Division III (Select)

#19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #3 Notre Dame

Division IV (Select)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.