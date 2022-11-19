50/50 Thursdays
TDL: Regional round of playoffs

The regional round of the playoffs is here, and there still is a good amount of SWLA schools in the action.
The regional round of the playoffs is here, and there still is a good amount of SWLA schools in the action.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLICK HERE FOR FINAL SCORES.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The regional round of the playoffs is here, and there still is a good amount of SWLA schools in the action.

The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each.

Local pairings

Division I (Non-Select)

Division II (Non-Select)

  • #17 Abbeville @ #1 Iowa
  • #25 Jennings @ #9 Leesville
  • #28 Breaux Bridge @ #12 Iota

Division III (Non-Select)

  • #9 Rosepine @ #25 Westlake

Division IV (Non-Select)

  • #9 Welsh @ #8 Oak Grove
  • #12 Oakdale @ #5 Haynesville
  • #13 Oberlin @ #4 Basile
  • #14 Grand Lake @ #3 Mangham

Division I (Select)

Division II (Select)

  • #9 St. Louis Catholic @ #8 Madison Prep

Division III (Select)

  • #19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #3 Notre Dame

Division IV (Select)

