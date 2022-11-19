TDL: Regional round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLICK HERE FOR FINAL SCORES.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The regional round of the playoffs is here, and there still is a good amount of SWLA schools in the action.
The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each.
Local pairings
- #17 Abbeville @ #1 Iowa
- #25 Jennings @ #9 Leesville
- #28 Breaux Bridge @ #12 Iota
- #9 Rosepine @ #25 Westlake
- #9 Welsh @ #8 Oak Grove
- #12 Oakdale @ #5 Haynesville
- #13 Oberlin @ #4 Basile
- #14 Grand Lake @ #3 Mangham
- #9 St. Louis Catholic @ #8 Madison Prep
- #19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #3 Notre Dame
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.