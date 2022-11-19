SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022.

Darren Bryan Shafer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating while intoxicated; careless operation.

Preston Wayne Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Bank fraud; forgery.

Gjamale Kaver, 37, New Iberia: Federal detainer.

David Jerrod Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; direct contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tai Duc Hoang, 36, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 23, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal trespass.

Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jarvis Chadwick Andrews, 37, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Ricky Paul Carston, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.

Anthony Joseph Legaux, 65, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Darrell Scott Fisher, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle while license is suspended; proper equipment required on vehicles; violations of registration provisions; Possession of a Schedule III drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.