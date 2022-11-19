50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022.

Darren Bryan Shafer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating while intoxicated; careless operation.

Preston Wayne Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Bank fraud; forgery.

Gjamale Kaver, 37, New Iberia: Federal detainer.

David Jerrod Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; direct contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tai Duc Hoang, 36, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 23, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal trespass.

Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jarvis Chadwick Andrews, 37, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Ricky Paul Carston, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.

Anthony Joseph Legaux, 65, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Darrell Scott Fisher, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle while license is suspended; proper equipment required on vehicles; violations of registration provisions; Possession of a Schedule III drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November...
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles residents in areas north of Interstate 10 are experiencing low water pressure.
North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory
Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino
Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino
Graduates posed for pictures and awards at the GEO re-entry services LC Day reporting center.
Parolees celebrate graduation as they transition to life out of prison with new mindsets