South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20.

Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal.

The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles.

The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m.

The boxes will be given away first-come, first-serve until they are gone. One box per vehicle.

