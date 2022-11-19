South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20.
Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal.
The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles.
The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m.
The boxes will be given away first-come, first-serve until they are gone. One box per vehicle.
