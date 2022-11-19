Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a winter wonderland at the Lake Charles Civic Center as Mistletoe and Moss comes to town.

Partnering with 89 stores, Mistletoe and Moss is the perfect place for some Christmas shopping.

Shoppers can find a range of food, clothing, home decor, and so much more.

“So we’ve been planning since November 20th of last year and just this week we moved in this past Tuesday and we have been here around the clock starting Tuesday, setting up, decorating, moving in our merchants, just checking off all of our boxes to make sure everything was perfect for this morning,” Mistletoe and Moss Market Chair Kristen Solari said.

The event will be running until Sunday, November 20.

