McNeese Cowboys host Lamar Cardinals in final game of 2022 season
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (3-7) are back in action as they host the Lamar Cardinals (1-9) in the final game of the 2022 football season.
The Cowboys have won their last two games and are looking to finish the season strong. They defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies 21-10 last weekend.
As for the Cardinals, they are coming off of a 51-14 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies last weekend.
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 92.9 The Lake
AUDIO: 929thelake.com
Stats: LINK
