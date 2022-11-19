Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A new addition to the Oil and Gas Park in Jennings pays tribute to those who fought in the Vietnam conflict.

The new Vietnam veterans memorial was dedicated Friday morning.

Vietnam veteran Sidney Scott, who served as a personnel specialist during the war, attended the dedication ceremony.

“We had... stuff you did that you weren’t proud of, stuff that you did that you were proud of,” he said.

As for what Scott is proud of - “Shooting a two-man submarine. See our station bunk tower right on the Red China Sea,” he said.

