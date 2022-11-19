50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam

By Joel Bruce
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A new addition to the Oil and Gas Park in Jennings pays tribute to those who fought in the Vietnam conflict.

The new Vietnam veterans memorial was dedicated Friday morning.

Vietnam veteran Sidney Scott, who served as a personnel specialist during the war, attended the dedication ceremony.

“We had... stuff you did that you weren’t proud of, stuff that you did that you were proud of,” he said.

As for what Scott is proud of - “Shooting a two-man submarine. See our station bunk tower right on the Red China Sea,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit
A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years.
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Latest News

Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market returns to Lake Charles
A new addition to the Oil and Gas Park in Jennings pays tribute to those who fought in the...
Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam
Jeff Davis Parish held its 2022 Special Olympics Friday morning, moving the event inside the...
Jeff Davis students enjoy Special Olympics despite the cold