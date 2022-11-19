50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis students enjoy Special Olympics despite the cold

By Joel Bruce
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish held its 2022 Special Olympics Friday morning, moving the event inside the Welsh High School Gym due to cold weather.

Students from third to 12th grade with and without disabilities played bocce ball and horseshoes together in a friendly competition.

”Well, we definitely want to celebrate and bring our students with disabilities together at one place with their non-disabled peers to compete and work on their gross motor skills, work on their social skills. Teamwork, how we work together, and like I said, work on skills that’s going to carry on beyond here today. Put into the school and into the community,“ said Jeff Davis School Board Dept. of Special Services supervisor Jeremy Fuselier.

The event was made possible by donation’s from Sheriff Ivy Woods and the sheriff’s office.

