Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino

By Barry Lowin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Horseshoe Casino and the Gaming District came to an agreement to allow the casino to be land-based.

The casino will be located on the property that was formerly the Isle of Capri before Hurricane Laura.

Officials tell 7News the Horseshoe Casino will give almost five percent of net gaming proceeds to public agencies in Calcasieu Parish.

“Something that we think was very well thought out, but something was very equitable and fair for all parties. The addition of the new Horseshoe, it’s just going to be a real shot in the arm for our local economy,” Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said. “A lot of jobs, probably anywhere 7 to 800 from the casino, which is great, so it’s good news for everybody involved.”

The casino will be run by Caesar’s Entertainment and is set to open on December 12.

